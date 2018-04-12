Crescendo Power Names Advisory Board Members Highly Experienced in Distributed Energy Projects, Markets, Technologies and Regulations

BOSTON and DALLAS, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescendo Power announces the formation of a Board of Advisors comprised of three energy veterans with a diverse background to provide strategic guidance and market strategy for Crescendo's $30M Fund 1. Hugh Baker, Scott Deatherage, and Craig Rizzo will be supporting Managing Directors Coleman Adams, Urs Gisiger and Todd Price in an advisory capacity.

"As Crescendo continues to invest in the microgrid and distributed energy market, it is imperative that we have a diversity of thought and insights from our advisors to ensure that our clear investment strategy within this developing market is adaptable to new changes and opportunities," said Todd Price, Co-Founder of Crescendo Power. "Crescendo is excited to work with this group. Their backgrounds and experiences are extremely valuable for our mission to help customers finance tailored, on-site power generation projects with confidence and professionalism."

Appointments to Crescendo Power's Advisory Board are:

Mr. Hugh Baker – Managing Director, HD Baker & Company, Hawaii

Hugh Baker has more than three decades of experience in North American wholesale and retail power markets. At HD Baker & Company, Mr. Baker provides consulting support for utilities, independent power producers, financial firms, and commercial and industrial energy users. Previously, Mr. Baker led the electric power arm of a Dallas-based energy conglomerate, was a principal in an Atlanta-based consulting firm, and served as a regional VP for a Virginia-based IPP. He has extensive project implementation experience across the utility value chain.

Mr. Scott Deatherage – Managing Member, S Deatherage Law, PLLC, Texas

Scott Deatherage has spent the last 30 years of his legal career solving various energy and environmental challenges. Mr. Deatherage has worked on over $5 billion of electricity generating projects throughout the United States, including solar, wind, low emissions natural gas plants, energy efficiency and alternative energy projects. Mr. Deatherage is an award-winning attorney with career accomplishments covering successful projects, industry knowledge and precedent, and visionary work in the energy sector.

Mr. Craig Rizzo – CEO, EnerGrid, New York

Craig Rizzo's experience encompasses 25 years of demonstrated technical leadership and business/solution incubation and execution. At EnerGrid, Mr. Rizzo provides professional energy consulting services to electric utilities, governments, and commercial and industrial customers. Prior to EnerGrid, Mr. Rizzo led the Distributed Energy Solutions business for LEIDOS. From the start of his career as a U.S. Air Force Captain, Mr. Rizzo has solved technical barriers to enable complex projects.

About Crescendo Power, LLC

Crescendo Power brings a flexible investment strategy to support a variety of distributed energy projects in the 1-10MW size range. Crescendo services the full capital stack from sponsor and tax equity to sourcing debt in order to have the project efficiently deployed for the end customer. Crescendo collaborates with project developers, hardware/software providers, and EPC firms to bring a complete solution to the customer's onsite energy goals. For more information, visit www.crescendopower.com.

Crescendo Power contact:

Coleman Adams, 301-922-6141, 193256@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescendo-power-names-advisory-board-members-highly-experienced-in-distributed-energy-projects-markets-technologies-and-regulations-300628746.html

SOURCE Crescendo Power

Related Links

http://www.crescendopower.com

