Crescent Biopharma to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024

Company to highlight lead program CR-001, a tetravalent VEGF1 x PD-1 bispecific antibody in development for treating solid tumors

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. ("Crescent"), a private biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel precision engineered molecules targeting validated biology to advance care for patients with solid tumors, announced management will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2024, at 12:30 pm GMT/7:30 am EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff315/cresc/1987776. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

In late October, Crescent entered into an acquisition agreement with Rockville, Maryland-based GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC). Following closing, the combined company will operate under the name Crescent and advance its portfolio of precision-engineered biologics to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel precision engineered molecules targeting validated biology to advance care for patients with solid tumors. The company's pipeline of three programs harnesses proven biology to accelerate the path to market for potentially best-in-class therapeutics. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com.

