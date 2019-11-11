Crescent™ Bolsters Product Offering by Adding Crescent APEX Power Tool Accessories to Family of Brands

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent™ Tools has been overhauled over the past two years, and that continues with the announcement that Apex Tool Group—one of the largest tool manufacturers in the world—is bringing the APEX® Industrial Fastening brand under the Crescent umbrella as Crescent APEX®. The transition will be on full display at the Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distributers Association (STAFDA) Convention & Trade Show from Nov. 10-12 at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The new Crescent APEX brand will offer innovative power tool accessories used by industrial and construction tradesmen, including their professional line of u-GUARD® non-marring covered tools.

"The APEX brand's legacy as a category leader in fastening is at the core of this decision," said Griffin Biering, global marketing director at Apex Tool Group. "The fastening innovation we've spearheaded in the assembly manufacturing space is carrying into the construction market. With Crescent's deep connection to professional tradespeople, we are combining our efforts and delivering superior power tool accessories from a brand they trust."

Crescent APEX® becomes the sixth brand under the Crescent name, joining Crescent Wiss®, Crescent Lufkin®, Crescent Nicholson®, Crescent H.K. Porter®, and Crescent JOBOX®. The move bolsters Crescent's ability to provide professionals in construction, carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general contracting with best-in-class tools.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy‑duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® industrial fasteners. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC, headquartered in Sparks, Maryland, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. Visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Apex Tool Group

Related Links

http://www.apextoolgroup.com

