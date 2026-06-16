Crescent Celebrates Preferred Builders Breaking Ground at Horseshoe Bay

Successful Showcase Spec Homes Event Marks Major Milestone for Atten Hill Project

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC ("Crescent") today announced that it completed a successful groundbreaking celebration event for preferred builders at its Horseshoe Bay residential community project on Sunday, June 14th. The on-site event development marked a significant milestone as leading local and regional builders began construction on their showcase spec homes within the master-planned community called Atten Hill. Atten Hill will be a 92-lot residential offering located on a 114-acre site in the Summit Rock community and will overlook Lake LBJ and the Summit Rock golf course.

"Sunday's event was a tremendous success, and we're thrilled to celebrate these exceptional builders as they bring their vision to life at Horseshoe Bay," said Jeff Dyer, Senior Vice President at Crescent Real Estate. "The enthusiasm and commitment from our preferred builder partners demonstrate the strong market demand for quality residential opportunities in the Hill Country. Atten Hill is going to be the place to be in Horseshoe Bay."

The groundbreaking event brought together preferred builders, sales representatives, and industry partners to commemorate the start of construction on multiple showcase spec homes—model properties designed to showcase architectural excellence and quality craftsmanship.

"The momentum we're seeing at Horseshoe Bay reflects the exceptional quality of our community and the strong partnership we've built with our builder team," Dyer added. "We look forward to seeing these showcase homes completed and welcoming new residents to Horseshoe Bay."

ABOUT CRESCENT REAL ESTATE LLC

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Funds, Crescent acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A, creative office and life sciences, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

SOURCE Crescent Real Estate