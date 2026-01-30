Crescent Real Estate LLC Announces Several Recent Promotions and Hires

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC ("Crescent") is pleased to announce the promotion of three outstanding leaders and the hiring of another: Tony Click to Senior Vice President, Leasing; Valeria Caso Hatley to Vice President, Deputy General Counsel; Peter Miquelon to Vice President, Investments; and Stephen Lin as Vice President, Hospitality. These appointments reflect Crescent's ongoing commitment to recognizing talent and supporting the company's continued growth.

Tony Click has been promoted from Vice President to Senior Vice President, Leasing. With 44 years of experience in commercial real estate and 22 years leading leasing at The Crescent in Dallas, Tony has played a pivotal role in shaping the property's reputation as a premier destination for tenants and partners. In his expanded role, he will continue to oversee leasing at The Crescent and will add leading leasing at 2000 McKinney as Crescent expands its Uptown portfolio. His leadership has been instrumental in building strong tenant relationships and supporting long-term value creation.

Valeria Caso Hatley has been promoted to Vice President, Deputy General Counsel. Since joining Crescent in 2022, Val has been an integral member of the legal department, working closely with all teams across the company. She has played a pivotal role in reviewing and negotiating company contracts, ensuring compliance with property-related documents, and supporting the investment team on complex transactions. In her new position, Val will continue to provide invaluable legal support for the company and will help manage the daily operations of the legal department, further strengthening Crescent's commitment to sound governance and risk management.

Peter Miquelon has been promoted to Vice President, Investments. Peter joined Crescent in 2019 and has consistently delivered exceptional results and demonstrated leadership. His expertise spans investment underwriting, deal evaluation, and financial modeling, and he has played a critical role in major transactions. Peter's career at Crescent includes experience across both the Office and Hospitality groups, showcasing his versatility. He is known for his ability to lead complex transactions, build industry relationships, and elevate team performance. Peter's professionalism and growing industry presence make him a tremendous asset to Crescent and position him as a key contributor to the company's future growth.

Stephen Lin recently joined Crescent as Vice President, Hospitality. Stephen's primary focus will be on hospitality asset management, where his extensive background in both private equity and the hotel industry will be invaluable. With over a decade of experience in private equity and nearly as long in hospitality, Stephen brings a unique perspective shaped by his early interest in architecture and his decision to pursue the investment side of real estate. Prior to joining Crescent, Stephen was with Clarion Partners, where he managed a hotel portfolio of more than 7,000 keys across 25 states. His proven track record in overseeing large, diverse hospitality assets and his strategic approach to portfolio management make Stephen an outstanding addition to Crescent's team.

"Crescent's success is built on the strength and dedication of our people. Tony, Val, Peter, and Stephen each bring unique expertise, leadership, and a collaborative spirit that defines our culture. I am confident that, together, they will help drive Crescent's growth and make a lasting impact on our organization," said Conrad Suszynski, CEO.

