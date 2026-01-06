Crescent Communities and GTIS Partners Announce Land Close for AXIAL Commerce Station in Huntersville, NC

465,036-square-foot, Class A industrial development to deliver two LEED-ready buildings in the high-growth North Charlotte logistics corridor

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Communities, a nationally recognized market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use communities and industrial projects, and GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm that manages $4.7 billion in gross assets with a focus in the U.S. on residential and industrial investments, announced today the land closing and construction start of AXIAL Commerce Station, a two-building, 465,036-square-foot industrial development located at 12705 Commerce Station Drive in Huntersville, North Carolina, just 15 miles north of Uptown Charlotte. Construction is set to commence in the coming months, with delivery expected in late 2026. AXIAL Commerce station will be co-developed by GTIS and Crescent.

Designed with flexibility and longevity in mind – from clear heights and building footprints that support a wide range of industrial needs to LEED-ready features – AXIAL Commerce Station reflects the partners' overarching commitment to responsible development. This project will help drive jobs, tax revenue, and long-term economic benefits for Huntersville and the broader Charlotte region, estimating that AXIAL Commerce Station will create more than 250 jobs once delivered.

"AXIAL Commerce Station is poised to make a meaningful contribution to the growth and resilience of the North Charlotte industrial market," said Chase Kerley, Managing Director of Industrial at Crescent Communities. "Huntersville offers an exceptional combination of connectivity, workforce strength, and business momentum. As demand for distribution, manufacturing, and logistics facilities continues to accelerate across the region, this project will provide the modern, sustainable space that today's users are actively seeking."

"GTIS continues to see strong fundamentals in the North Charlotte market where robust demand – led by suburban population growth – is met with declining new supply. Industrial deliveries in 2025 were approximately a quarter of the new supply in 2024 and 2023. Positive supply-demand, combined with the premier location, makes AXIAL Commerce Station a compelling investment opportunity for our partners," said Robert McCall, Partner and Head of US Industrial at GTIS Partners.

AXIAL Commerce Station will occupy more than 42 acres and deliver two institutional-quality, tilt-up concrete rear-load buildings designed to accommodate today's most active industrial users. Building 1, totaling 327,261 square feet, will offer a 36-foot clear height, multiple knockout panels, drive-in doors, 293 auto parking spaces, and 54 trailer stalls to support distribution and logistics operations. Building 2, measuring 137,775 square feet, will feature a 32-foot clear height, a 210-by-650-foot footprint, and 146 dedicated auto parking spaces. Both buildings will share generous 130-foot truck courts, incorporate LED lighting and ESFR sprinkler systems, and include approximately 2,500 square feet of office space each.

Located within the sought-after North Charlotte submarket and ideally positioned along the I-77 corridor, AXIAL Commerce Station will benefit from exceptional access to major regional and national transportation networks. Charlotte continues to emerge as one of the most connected logistics hubs in the country, supported by Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Norfolk Southern's state-of-the-art intermodal facility, CSX's direct rail service to the Port of Wilmington, and an inland terminal operated by the North Carolina Ports Authority.

In addition to Crescent Communities and GTIS, financial partners on the project include Chuo Nittochi Group (equity partner) and United Bank (lender). Additional partners include Avison Young (leasing brokers), Evans (general contractor), Merriman Schmitt (architect), and SeamonWhiteside (civil engineer).

The partnership between Crescent and GTIS brings together two experienced developers in the industrial space to deliver a best-in-class product in an efficient manner. In total, the Crescent and GTIS teams have executed nearly 100 industrial projects, representing over $2 billion of project cost and over 25 million square feet of leasable area, largely in the Carolinas and the southeastern United States.

The Crescent Communities team has extensive experience in executing AXIAL Industrial projects encompassing more than $921 million. Today, its portfolio features 65 industrial projects, with nearly 14.5 million square feet of completed projects and 3 million square feet of projects in development or operation. Recent milestones include the sale of AXIAL Gateway 95 in Richmond, the continued lease-up of AXIAL Rapid Commerce in Charlotte, and the sale of AXIAL Southgate 77, also in Charlotte.

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use "communities." We create high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 96 multifamily communities and 25 million square feet of commercial space. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, D.C., Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. Our multifamily communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER, and HARMON by Crescent Communities, our industrial developments are branded AXIAL by Crescent Communities, and our life science developments are branded THE YIELD by Crescent Communities.

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Savannah, and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 and is managed by President and Founder Tom Shapiro and seven other partners. The firm manages $4.7 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in 236 assets across almost 50 unique markets including growth areas such as Miami, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

