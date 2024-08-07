Crescent Communities Announces First Phase Single-Family Homebuilders, New NOVEL Multifamily Development for The River District

Four premier builders and multi-family residential partners are set to begin construction at master-planned community by the end of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Communities, a nationally recognized market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use projects, today announced that it has tapped four premier homebuilders and multi-residential developers for the first phase of development at The River District, its 1,400-acre master-planned community in West Charlotte.

The developer has selected David Weekley Homes, DRB Homes, Saussy Burbank, and Toll Brothers as part of the first builder phase consisting of over 260 lots of a total potential of 2,300 single-family homes to be constructed within The River District community. Construction on model homes will begin as soon as the end of the year, and additional details around architectural elements, lot sizes, and more will be announced in the coming months. All homes in the first phase of development will be in Westrow, The River District's neighborhood town center, while the second phase of residential development – with homes set to be completed at the end of 2025 – will be located in the Basswood neighborhood.

"The selection of these four distinguished homebuilders marks a pivotal moment for The River District as we solidify our plans for developing a diverse range of high-quality, modern homes, offering an unparalleled live-work-play experience," said Rainer Ficken, senior managing director of The River District. "Our collaboration with these trusted partners known for their homebuilding expertise and diligence ensures that The River District will be a premier community anchored by a combination of residential, retail and office spaces that combine urban conveniences with the tranquility of the region's natural beauty."

In addition to single-family homes, The River District will include up to 2,350 multifamily residential units, with a portion dedicated to mixed-income housing in partnership with local developer Laurel Street Residential. Later this month, Crescent Communities will begin construction on NOVEL River District, a 318-unit multifamily development under its Class A NOVEL brand which will feature world-class amenities, residential programming, and sleek and modern design.

Conceptualized through a thoughtful multi-year development process guided by principles of environmental sustainability and long-term resiliency, The River District is set to include over 500 acres of preserved open space, greenways and trails, and various community amenities, alongside millions of square feet of mixed-use opportunities in addition to these first residential and multi-family residential offerings. Nestled between the banks of the Catawba River and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, The River District will integrate the primary components of urban life – a connected network of homes, retail shops, restaurants, office buildings, schools, and public spaces – with the allure of the parks, trails, forests, river access, and open spaces abound in nature. For more information, visit www.theriverdistrict.com or follow the development on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About Crescent Communities:

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use "communities." We create high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 85 multifamily communities and 24 million square feet of commercial space. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. Our multifamily communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER and HARMON by Crescent Communities, our industrial developments are branded AXIAL by Crescent Communities, and our life science developments are branded THE YIELD by Crescent Communities.

