Crescent Communities Names Benjamin Collins President of Multifamily

Former Executive Managing Director promoted to lead next phase of growth for the company's multifamily platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Communities, a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use communities, today announced the promotion of Benjamin Collins to President of Multifamily. Collins succeeds Jay Curran, who previously served in the role and was named Chairman and CEO last month.

In his new position, Collins will lead the strategic direction, growth, and performance of the company's multifamily platform, which develops communities under the NOVEL brand. He will oversee development, investment, and operations across Crescent Communities' platform nationwide.

"Ben has been instrumental in shaping our multifamily business and driving its continued success," said Jay Curran, Chairman and CEO. "He brings leadership, creativity, market insight and a commitment to excellence that will ensure we continue to deliver differentiated, best-in-class communities."

Collins has been instrumental in Crescent Communities' Multifamily strategy and growth for over 16 years. He initially played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's presence across the Carolinas. He then went on to expand and deepen Crescent's footprint in Washington, D.C. and Tennessee, earning promotion to Managing Director.

In recognition of his continued leadership and impact, Collins was named Executive Managing Director, where he led the expansion of the company's Multifamily platform in the Western United States before ultimately assuming oversight of Crescent's entire Multifamily pipeline portfolio under the leadership of Jay Curran.

Throughout his 17-year tenure with the organization, Collins has delivered 23,000 multifamily units and nearly 375,000 square feet of retail with a value of $6 billion and has consistently advanced Crescent Communities' mission to deliver high-quality, differentiated communities that elevate the resident experience and foster meaningful connections.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation Jay helped establish," said Collins. "Crescent Communities has a unique approach to placemaking: one that prioritizes people, community and long-term value. I'm excited to work alongside our talented team to further elevate our multifamily platform and continue delivering exceptional communities."

For more than a decade, Curran and Collins have partnered to drive the significant growth and evolution of the platform, helping position Crescent Communities as a leader in the multifamily sector. The company is confident in Curran's transition to Chairman and CEO and is pleased to welcome Collins into his new role.

Crescent Communities' multifamily portfolio includes $5.3 billion in investments across 23,574 units and is part of a broader platform that spans commercial, industrial and mixed-use development across some of the fastest-growing markets in the United States. Recent multifamily developments include the leasing of NOVEL 14th Street in Washington, D.C.; the groundbreaking at NOVEL Lulah Hills in Decatur, Ga.; and the leasing of NOVEL Davidson in Davidson, N.C.

About Crescent Communities:

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use "communities." We specialize in place-making and create high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial developments in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 95 multifamily communities, 26 million square feet of commercial space, and over 60 master planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Denver, and Phoenix. Our multifamily communities are branded NOVEL (urban), RENDER (suburban) and HARMON (build-to-rent), and our commercial developments are branded AXIAL (industrial), THE YIELD (life science) and BOWER (office).

SOURCE Crescent Communities