CRESCENT FOODS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MEIJER STORES

Crescent Foods' popular chicken selections found at Meijer include boneless skinless chicken breasts, thin-sliced chicken breasts, tenders, boneless skinless thighs, and drumsticks. All items feature a more sustainable, recyclable plastic tray, which emphasizes Crescent Foods' continued commitment to environmental stewardship.

Along with a store locator tool, the company supports retail sales with robust consumer resources such as a vast recipe library for chicken and other animal proteins such as turkey, beef, and lamb, frequent promotions and engagement through numerous social platforms, and the ability to opt-in to receive Crescent Foods' exclusive newsletter.

About Crescent Foods: American Pioneers in Halal Meat for the Last 25 Years. And for the next.

Crescent Foods was founded in 1995 to bring healthy, humanely processed Halal chicken to America's dinner tables. Today, Crescent Foods is the largest provider of premium quality Certified Hand-Cut Halal poultry and meat products across the United States. It prides itself on its ability to offer choice through a variety of meat and poultry cuts, products, and packaging options to retail stores, restaurants, and institutions. Crescent Foods' commitment to the highest Hand-Cut Halal standards, state-of-the-art production processes, use of technology, distribution, product development and service helps the company remain at the industry's forefront in North America and globally.

About Meijer:

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

