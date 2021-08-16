Crescent Foods First In The Nation To Offer Hand-Cut Halal Foodservice Program

Crescent Foods' new hand-cut halal foodservice program for colleges and universities is available now. Tweet this

According to Eckes, with many students who use college and university on-campus living, especially for first-year students, campus-bound Muslim student dining options have been limited to vegetarian and seafood selections, at best. "Access and poor selection have not served Muslim students well and put them at a disadvantage. This, at a time when the Muslim student population continues to rise, and universities strive to find new ways to be more equitable and inclusive," Eckes reflected.

With significant growth and demand expected in the Halal food market, and with one-third of the overall U.S. Muslim population under the age of 30, the new hand-cut halal foodservice program "represents a real opportunity to create relevant, diverse offerings and a more positive experience for all students. At the same time, this ultimately positions a university as a forward-thinker and leader, which is a win-win for everyone," Eckes concluded.

Crescent Foods' new hand-cut halal foodservice program for colleges and universities is now available for the 2021-22 school year. Information about the program can be found on the company's website here.

About Crescent Foods: American Pioneers in Halal Meat for the Last 25 Years. And for the next.

Crescent Foods was founded in 1995 to brig healthy, humanely processed Halal chicken to America's dinner tables. Today, Crescent Foods is the largest provider of premium quality Certified Hand-Cut Halal poultry and meat products across the United States. It prides itself on its ability to offer choice through a variety of meat and poultry cuts, products, and packaging options to retail stores, restaurants, and institutions. Crescent Foods' commitment to the highest Hand-Cut Halal standards, state-of-the-art production processes, use of technology, distribution, product development and service helps the company remain at the industry's forefront in North America and globally.

