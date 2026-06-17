Crescent Hotels & Resorts Adds Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor to its Portfolio

The brand expands its lifestyle hotel portfolio with the addition of Baltimore's iconic Beaux-Arts landmark following a full-scale 2025 renovation

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the addition of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor to its growing portfolio of distinguished lifestyle properties.

With the addition of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore, Crescent deepens its commitment to managing properties that blend historic significance with elevated hospitality. As a leader in branded lifestyle hotels, Crescent is well-positioned to steward the hotel's legacy while enhancing the guest experience across every touchpoint.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor

Situated at 2 North Charles Street in the heart of downtown Baltimore, the 202-room boutique hotel occupies the landmark 1906 Beaux-Arts B&O Railroad Headquarters building, a structure that once served as a center of commerce and connectivity during the Gilded Age. Today, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore carries that storied legacy forward, pairing its landmark architecture with newly elevated accommodations following a full-scale renovation completed in 2025.

The property's historic character is immediately apparent: soaring marble staircases, Tiffany-stained glass windows, and crystal chandeliers welcome guests from the moment they arrive. The recent renovation honored those irreplaceable architectural details while introducing contemporary design and modern amenities that meet the expectations of today's discerning traveler. Among the most notable additions to the refreshed room offering are the hotel's Double King rooms, a distinctive accommodation type that provides guests with two king beds in a single room, offering a rare and flexible configuration ideal for families, group travelers, and those simply seeking extra space and indulgence.

For more information about Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor, please visit Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts