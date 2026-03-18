Crescent Hotels & Resorts Adds La Posada de Santa Fe, a Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa, to its Portfolio

In partnership with William Cole Companies and Abo Empire, a New Mexico family office, Crescent returns to management of this iconic Southwestern resort

SANTA FE, N.M., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts welcomes La Posada De Santa Fe back to its portfolio.

With the addition of this notable property to its collection, Crescent deepens its commitment to preserving landmark hospitality experiences while driving strategic growth. Plans are already underway to enhance and refine the beloved Santa Fe hotel, while remaining true to its southwestern roots and rich cultural connections.

La Posada De Santa Fe

La Posada de Santa Fe, a Tribute Portfolio property, is a historic hotel located in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico, set on six acres. The property is centered around the Victorian-style Staab House and features 157 Southwestern-style rooms and Pueblo Revival-style adobe casitas. Nestled near the historic Plaza, it offers easy access to local shops and galleries. Amenities include a spa and salon, outdoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, a spacious event lawn for weddings and gatherings, and a dedicated art curator who showcases Southwestern art throughout the grounds.

Stewardship of a landmark property demands both respect for its history and a forward-looking operational strategy. Crescent Hotels & Resorts is uniquely positioned to preserve La Posada's heritage while leading a strategic renovation that will elevate the resort for today's travelers.

For more information about La Posada De Santa Fe, please visit La Posada De Santa Fe.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts