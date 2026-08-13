Crescent Hotels & Resorts Strengthens One of Hospitality's Leading Commercial Organizations with Two Internal Senior Vice President Promotions

Internal Promotions Reflect Crescent's Commitment to Developing Exceptional Leaders from Within

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts today announced the promotions of Shameka Urquhart to Senior Vice President, Revenue Integrations & New Builds, and Adam Nemirow to Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy. Both appointments were filled from within Crescent's Commercial organization, underscoring the company's long-standing commitment to developing exceptional leaders and strengthening one of hospitality's leading Commercial organizations from within.

The promotions further strengthen Crescent's integrated Commercial organization as the company continues to grow its portfolio and invest in strategies that align revenue management, sales, digital marketing, and business intelligence to maximize owner performance and long-term value.

"I couldn't be prouder of Shameka and Adam," said Dawn Gallagher, President of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Watching talented people accomplish things they never thought possible is one of the greatest privileges of being a leader. Shameka and Adam have earned these opportunities through outstanding performance, relentless drive, and a commitment to delivering exceptional results for our owners. One of the things I love most about Crescent is watching talented people grow into extraordinary leaders, and we'll always look for opportunities to strengthen our organization from within. These promotions reflect Crescent's belief that when you invest in exceptional people, everyone wins - our associates build meaningful careers, our hotels benefit from experienced leadership, and our owners receive stronger, more consistent results."

Shameka Urquhart

Senior Vice President, Revenue Integrations & New Builds

Urquhart brings more than 24 years of Commercial leadership experience spanning new hotel openings, complex brand conversions, and revenue integration strategies. Most recently serving as Vice President of Revenue Strategy – West Coast, she oversaw more than $200 million in annual revenue while consistently growing market share and RevPAR performance across the region.

In her new role, Urquhart will lead Crescent's Revenue Integrations & New Builds platform, partnering across disciplines to accelerate the successful onboarding of new hotels while continuing to oversee the company's West Coast revenue organization. Her innovative approach, competitive spirit, and passion for developing others have earned multiple Crescent recognitions, including The Georgie Award and Best Regional RevPAR Index Change.

Adam Nemirow

Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy

Nemirow brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience and 15 years of revenue strategy leadership to his expanded role. Since joining Crescent in 2017, he has advanced from Area Director of Revenue Strategy to Corporate Director, Vice President, and now Senior Vice President, consistently delivering exceptional Commercial results while developing high-performing teams.

As Senior Vice President, Nemirow will oversee Crescent's Revenue Strategy platform, leading a team focused on pricing, distribution, digital demand, segmentation, and performance optimization across the company's growing portfolio. Throughout his career, he has successfully repositioned hotels across more than 65 major U.S. markets, helping properties outperform their competitive sets and maximize topline performance.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts