Crescent JOBOX® Releases New Storage Options with Upgraded Piano Boxes and Chests

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent JOBOX® is releasing revamped storage products that blend the security and durability professionals require with new storage features for organization and time savings. Upgrades to the brand's line of Piano Boxes and Chests focus on improving safety, organization, capacity and storage flexibility.

New storage solutions from Crescent JOBOX have the security professionals need on the job site but with features that go above and beyond.

Piano Boxes

The premium Crescent JOBOX Site-Vault™ Series features the upgraded Site-Vault Series security system with a fluorescent reflective indicator that signals if the box is not securely locked. It offers new built-in lid storage, a chamfered lid for enhanced strength and shelf strength to carry up to 1,000 pounds. The upgraded lock system supports Master #1, #5, #175 and American 50 padlocks, while the built-in padlock-able sidewall storage bin is perfect for personal items.

Premium Chests

Crescent JOBOX Site Vault Series Chests feature a chamfered lid design that adds strength and eliminates sharp lid corners for security and improved safety. The lids also include deep upper and lower built-in storage bins with cargo netting to hold contents. A gas spring makes the lid easier to open and enhances safety by preventing it from slamming shut, and a built-in sidewall storage bin is ideal for frequently used items.

Standard Chests

The Grip-Rite lifting channel provides better grip on the lid for safer opening, and the gas spring helps prevent it from slamming shut. Ergonomic recessed handles allow for clearance at the bottom to eliminate finger pinching.

All three feature four-way skid bolsters for easy loading and unloading. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy‑duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® industrial fasteners. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC, headquartered in Sparks, Maryland, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. Visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

