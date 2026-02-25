Crescent Midstream Announces $600 Million Debt Capital Raise and Successful Refinancing

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Midstream Intermediate Holdings, LLC ("Crescent Midstream" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on February 18, 2026, the Company successfully raised $600 million of senior secured credit facilities, comprising a $500 million 7-year Term Loan B and $100 million 5-year Revolving Credit Facility. In connection with the transaction, the credit facilities were assigned an issue rating of B+ by Standard & Poor's and B1 by Moody's. Proceeds were used to refinance Crescent Midstream's existing debt.

Crescent Midstream's CEO, Jerry Ashcroft, stated, "The outcome of our debt capital raise exemplifies the business we have built over the past decade. The new facilities extend Crescent's debt maturities, strengthen our credit profile, and provide access to fund growth capital in the institutional and bank markets as we execute on our backlog of accretive growth projects. We look forward to the next chapter of Crescent Midstream generating significant free cash flow while growing strategically and providing dividends to our equity holders."

Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the financing were Royal Bank of Canada, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and The Bank of Nova Scotia, with Royal Bank of Canada also acting as Administrative Agent. Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP acted as legal counsel to Crescent Midstream.

About Crescent Midstream Intermediate Holdings, LLC

Crescent Midstream is a leading independent energy company that sits at the intersection between producers and consumers, delivering safe and reliable crude oil services throughout the Gulf of America and Louisiana. Our network of pipelines serves more than 80 deepwater platforms and transports over 500 thousand barrels of crude per day, linking shippers to essential trading and receipt points.

For more information about Crescent Midstream, visit www.crescentmidstream.com/.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Crescent Midstream