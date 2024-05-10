Crescent Point Announces 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results and Changes Name to Veren

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point", or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM" or "the meeting") on May 10, 2024. During the business portion of the meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions brought forward, including voting in favour of changing the Company's name to Veren Inc. ("Veren"), effective immediately.

Veren's shares are expected to begin trading under its new symbol "VRN" on both the TSX and NYSE on or around May 15, 2024. Veren will also launch its new website at www.vrn.com in conjunction with the ticker change.

Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below:

1.     Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

249,760,229

99.19 %

2,030,411

0.81 %

2.     Election of Directors

The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

Barbara Munroe

247,009,628

98.10 %

4,781,013

1.90 %

Craig Bryksa

250,362,659

99.43 %

1,427,983

0.57 %

James E. Craddock

246,959,133

98.08 %

4,831,509

1.92 %

John P. Dielwart

249,003,889

98.89 %

2,786,753

1.11 %

Mike Jackson

249,669,530

99.16 %

2,121,111

0.84 %

Jennifer F. Koury

245,607,763

97.54 %

6,182,879

2.46 %

François Langlois

249,460,494

99.07 %

2,330,147

0.93 %

Myron M. Stadnyk

249,982,650

99.28 %

1,807,992

0.72 %

Mindy Wight

246,419,162

97.87 %

5,371,480

2.13 %

3.     Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Veren's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

271,550,370

97.66 %

6,516,814

2.34 %

4.     Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

242,901,686

96.47 %

8,888,953

3.53 %

5.     Amendment to Change Name

The special resolution to approve the Company's articles to change its name to Veren Inc. was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

269,909,184

97.07 %

8,157,998

2.93 %

The biographies of Veren's Board members, details about the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on the Company's website. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on the Company's website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON VEREN, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020

Address: Veren Inc. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB │T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com / www.vrn.com 

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.

