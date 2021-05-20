Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results
May 20, 2021, 19:05 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 20, 2021.
During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
The appointment of ten Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
212,680,720
|
98.87%
|
2,440,258
|
1.13%
2. Election of Directors
The ten director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Withheld
|
Percent
|
Barbara Munroe
|
211,459,181
|
98.30%
|
3,661,797
|
1.70%
|
Craig Bryksa
|
212,927,371
|
98.98%
|
2,193,608
|
1.02%
|
Laura A. Cillis
|
211,044,169
|
98.10%
|
4,076,809
|
1.90%
|
James E. Craddock
|
208,834,615
|
97.08%
|
6,286,364
|
2.92%
|
John P. Dielwart
|
211,829,019
|
98.47%
|
3,291,959
|
1.53%
|
Ted Goldthorpe
|
177,983,216
|
82.74%
|
37,137,763
|
17.26%
|
Mike Jackson
|
208,188,864
|
96.78%
|
6,932,115
|
3.22%
|
Jennifer F. Koury
|
211,070,750
|
98.12%
|
4,050,228
|
1.88%
|
François Langlois
|
208,874,818
|
97.10%
|
6,246,160
|
2.90%
|
Myron M. Stadnyk
|
211,901,669
|
98.50%
|
3,219,310
|
1.50%
3. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Withheld
|
Percent
|
225,412,433
|
98.86%
|
2,599,031
|
1.14%
4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Against
|
Percent
|
201,013,482
|
93.44%
|
14,107,498
|
6.56%
The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or
Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1
Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG
SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.
