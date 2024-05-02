Crescent Private Wealth Launches, Supported by RFG Advisory

North Carolina team begins independent journey powered by RFG's award-winning growth platform

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RFG Advisory ("RFG"), an innovator in the wealth management industry committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, today announced the launch of Crescent Private Wealth ("Crescent"), a North Carolina-based wealth management firm founded and owned by Ahmad Quqa , MBA, AAMS™.

Ahmad Quqa, Founder | Crescent Private Wealth

Quqa launched Crescent after almost seven years at Edward Jones to better serve his community of business owners and high-net-worth clients as an independent advisor. With 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Quqa sought a registered independent advisor (RIA) partner with a modern approach and a full spectrum of integrated solutions to support his fast-growing business.

"Having diligently listened to the wants and needs of our clients over the years, we've been eager to implement a more client-centric approach that delivers personalized advice enabled by cutting-edge technology solutions," said Quqa. "Aligning with RFG, we're not just gaining unparalleled support but also affirming our shared values of independence, innovation and entrepreneurialism. I'm confident Crescent will be better positioned to deliver a memorable client experience and achieve exponential growth by transitioning to independence."

Client service associates Mona Amiri , Heidi Moreno and Ibraheem Amin , who have been with Quqa for years, will continue to be integral members of the team following this transition. These talented individuals are excited to see how RFG's support will introduce immediate gains in efficiency, streamlining everything from client onboarding to portfolio management and alleviating the burden of administrative tasks.

"We are delighted to welcome Ahmad and his team to the RFG family," said Shannon Spotswood , president at RFG Advisory. "One of our main tenets is 'supported independence,' and that means partnering with entrepreneurial-minded advisors who are serious about growing their business. We can't wait to see the Crescent team meet and exceed their goals."

Crescent's joining RFG follows the announcement of a number of executive hires who bolster RFG's investment, client service, behavioral finance, and technology support teams. Independent firms who are interested in learning more about partnering with RFG can learn more about its award-winning platform1 at rfgadvisory.com .

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a client experience company first, a technology company second, and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides advisors with all the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting, and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory control all the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provides loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence. To learn more, visit: rfgadvisory.com . For more information on RFG Advisory's awards, please visit rfgadvisory.com/awards .

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA / SIPC . Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.

About Crescent Private Wealth

Founded by Ahmad Quqa in 2024 and headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Crescent Private Wealth champions a client-driven approach, offering personalized financial strategies. This firm stands out for its independence and commitment to client satisfaction, guided by Quqa and his team. Custodial services are provided through partnerships with Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments. Further, Crescent's collaboration with RFG Advisory provides the firm with state-of-the-art technology, robust back-office support and the necessary tools to realize its vision without sacrificing its independence or client-centric approach. Learn more at crescentpw.com .

1RFG Advisory was recently recognized as a 2024 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors by InvestmentNews. InvestmentNews annually recognizes exceptional employers in the financial advisory sector who prioritize creating a workplace that attracts top talent, a distinction measured through comprehensive employer and employee surveys. There was no compensation exchanged in consideration for this award.

