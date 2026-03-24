Crescent Promotes Ryan Micheletto and Justin Hall to National Vice President Roles

These promotions reflect Crescent's continued focus on evolving its organizational structure to support long-term growth, including strengthening its legacy Construction business and enhancing the capabilities of its Industrial business through dedicated leadership.

Micheletto joined Crescent in 2012 and most recently served as Area Vice President of the North Central Region. In his new role, he will lead the growth and development of Crescent's Construction Sales nationally. Micheletto holds a bachelor's degree in history and secondary education, with a minor in philosophy, from Lewis University in Romeoville, IL.

Hall joined Crescent in 2006 and most recently served as Area Vice President of the Great Lakes Region. In his new role, he will drive the strategy and execution of Crescent's Industrial Sales Team nationally. Hall attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL prior to joining Crescent.

"We congratulate Ryan and Justin on their well-deserved promotions," said Penny Cotner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Electric Supply Company. "Their leadership, industry expertise and proven track records will play a key role in driving Crescent's growth moving forward."

About Crescent

Based in East Dubuque, Illinois, Crescent Electric Supply Company is one of the nation's largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies. The company has more than 140 branches in 28 states, serving contractors, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) needs of commercial, industrial, institutional and utility customers. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho and Oregon, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, National Electric Supply in New Mexico, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric in Washington and Idaho, and Lowe Electric in Georgia and South Carolina.

SOURCE Crescent Electric Supply Company