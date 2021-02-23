Crescent Real Estate Announces Major New Development In Cultural District

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate LLC ("Crescent") today announced plans for a major mixed-use development in Fort Worth's Cultural District. The project will include a premier boutique hotel with a chef-driven restaurant, luxury residential, and a Class A office building, which will be home to Crescent Real Estate, Goff Capital, Inc., Contango Oil & Gas, and Canyon Ranch.

"We are excited to bring a first-class mixed-use project to the Cultural District," said John Goff, Chairman of Crescent. "The Crescent brand is known around the country for our luxury hotel, office, and residential properties. Now, for the first time, we are coming home. I've lived in Fort Worth since 1981. We are going to build the finest hotel in the city that we hope will become the living room of Fort Worth. We can't wait to bring the Crescent brand to Fort Worth in a major way."

The project will be located at the corner of Camp Bowie and Van Cliburn, adjacent to the city's storied museums, Dickies Arena, and Will Rogers Coliseum. Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in summer 2021, and the project will open mid-2023.



Specifically, the project will include:

200-room luxury boutique hotel including a restaurant, a rooftop lounge, and 8,000 square feet of ballroom/meeting space; it will also feature a landscaped courtyard that will host outdoor dining, events and social activities.

160,000 square feet of Class A office space offering businesses the chance to office within the Cultural District;

The headquarters for Crescent Real Estate, Goff Capital Inc., Contango Oil & Gas, and Canyon Ranch.

175 luxury residential units.

