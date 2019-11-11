Crescent® Tools to Unveil Evolution of Pipe Wrenches at STAFDA Trade Show

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are certain things that a pipe wrench needs to be. But there's no reason to stop short of what it can be. Crescent® Tools, a premier brand of hand tools under the Apex Tool Group, is proud to unveil its new line of pipe wrenches at the Specialty Tool and Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA) trade show from Nov. 10-12 in Nashville, Tenn., at booth #637.

Ideal for professionals in the plumbing, pipe fitter, oil and gas, fire and sprinkler, and MRO industries, the new line boasts 11 products:

10" Cast Iron Straight Pipe Wrench w/ Slim Jaw (CIPW10S)

10" Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench w/ Slim Jaw (CAPW10S)

12" Steel Self-Adjusting Wrench (CPW12S)

12" Steel Self-Adjusting Wrench w/ Grip (CPW12)

14" Cast Iron Straight Pipe Wrench w/ K9 Jaws (CIPW14)

14" Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench w/ K9 Jaws (CAPW14)

14" Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench w/ K9 Jaws & Long Handle (CAPW14L)

18" Cast Iron Straight Pipe Wrench w/ K9 Jaws (CIPW18)

18" Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench w/ K9 Jaws (CAPW18)

16" Steel Self-Adjusting Wrench (CPW16S)

24" Aluminum Straight Pipe Wrench (CAPW24L)

Crescent's patent-pending K9 Angle-Access Jaws™ bite in an arc of 30 degrees—much greater than typical pipe wrench operation limits— for best-in-class access in tight spaces. The aluminum options are more than 40% lighter than cast iron to reduce user fatigue, while the steel self-adjusting pipe wrenches feature a ratcheting head for one-handed use.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy‑duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® industrial fasteners. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

