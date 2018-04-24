Crescent/Lufkin® Announces New Auto Lock Tape Measures

The new Auto Lock tape measures are offered in three styles: 1" x 25' Standard, 1" x 25' Magnetic, and 25mm x 8m Metric. All boast a Hi-Viz® orange case that is easy to see on a jobsite and is designed to fit comfortably in your hand. The Auto Lock function keeps the blade locked in extended position until you depress the release button for retraction.

Standard and Magnetic versions feature vertical "quick read" markings that show both fractional and decimal measurements. The Metric blade contains both metric and imperial markings. Dual magnets in the end hook of the Magnetic tape are powerful enough to serve as a pick-up tool.

"These new Auto Lock tape measures are built with user wants and needs in mind," said Kevin Fitzpatrick, Product Manager. "They provide versatility and ease of use on the job site, plus amazing comfort and durability at an affordable price."

All three versions are ideal for layout and trim work and feature an integrated D-ring that accepts a tether for working at heights. The new tape measures are available in store and online from hardware retailers and home improvement centers, from online retailers, and from industrial and commercial distributors. For more information, please visit www.crescenttoolco.com and www.lufkintool.com

About Crescent/Lufkin

Crescent/Lufkin is a premier measuring products brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Crescent/Lufkin has been providing precise measurements for professionals and do-it-yourselfers for over 100 years. Today, Crescent/Lufkin tapes, rules, and measuring wheels are recognized the world over. Additional information about Crescent/Lufkin products is available online at www.crescenttoolco.com and www.lufkintool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

