Crescent/Wiss® Introduces New Offset Straight Snips

Compound lever action, combined with precision-cast serrated blades, reliably cuts up to 18‑gauge steel with 20% less effort. Blade serrations grip the material and spread the cutting force across the blade, improving cut quality as well as enhancing tool life. Spring action provides smooth, effortless feed, even when cutting heavy stock and tight curves.

Extended single-material ergonomic grips help reduce hand fatigue, while the ergonomic latch can easily be opened or closed with one hand. Designed for safety and performance, these snips are another reason why Crescent/Wiss is the first choice of professionals.

"These Offset Straight Snips are not only the safest Crescent/Wiss has to offer, they are the toughest," said Kevin Burnet, Product Manager. "Engineered to cut up to 8 miles of 18-gauge steel, they are built strong and made to last."

The new snips are available now in-store and online from hardware retailers and home improvement centers, from online retailers, and from industrial and commercial distributors. For more information, please visit www.crescenttoolco.com and www.wisstool.com.

About Crescent/Wiss

Crescent/Wiss is a premier scissors, snips, and specialty trade tools brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Crescent/Wiss has been the leading brand in aviation snips for over 50 years, driven by three simple principles: precision, performance, and durability … qualities it puts into every product in its line. Additional information about Crescent/Wiss products is available online at www.crescenttoolco.com and www.wisstool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

