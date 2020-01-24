Crescita Awarded Cannabis Research License from Health Canada

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) ("Crescita" or the "Company"), a commercial dermatology company with manufacturing capabilities and a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, INTEGA Skin Sciences Inc. ("INTEGA") has been awarded a cannabis research license (the "Research License") by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations, allowing the Company to possess cannabis for the purpose of research and development ("R&D").

The Research License is effective immediately and will enable the Company to better support the needs of its existing partnerships in the cannabis industry through innovation-driven product development. The Research License is also expected to accelerate R&D programs and reduce the time to market.

The Company also intends to develop cannabinoid-infused topical product formulations under its own skincare brands, and may do so using its proprietary transdermal delivery technologies at its Laval, Québec facility.

Serge Verreault, Crescita's President and CEO commented: "The issuance of the Research License represents an important milestone in Crescita's strategic plan. We will now be able to perform in-house development of new cannabinoid based topical products and create patentable science-driven innovation in skincare solutions." Mr. Verreault added: "I am confident that Crescita will secure a healthy piece of this market segment creating new revenue streams for the Company."

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand our product development and innovation efforts," said Isabelle Villeneuve, Vice-President, Strategy, Quality and Innovation. "The Research License opens up many R&D perspectives including new areas of exploration for both general skin concerns and additional therapeutic applications."

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with manufacturing capabilities and a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

Supported by a sales force covering Canada and executing its business to business to consumer marketing approach, Crescita sells its non-prescription products through spas, medispas and medical clinics. In addition, our brands and formulations are currently sold in the U.S. and certain Asian markets through international distributors as well as through a leading cross-border e-commerce channel in China.

Crescita developed a prescription product called Pliaglis® that utilizes our proprietary phase-changing topical cream Peel technology. Pliaglis is a topical local anaesthetic cream that provides safe and effective local dermal analgesia on intact skin prior to superficial dermatological procedures. The product is currently approved in over 25 different countries and sold by commercial partners in the U.S., Italy and Brazil.

Crescita also provides contract development and manufacturing services to several local and North American clients. Our contract development and manufacturing organization infrastructure allows Crescita to provide its clients with development and other support activities required to bring their products to market. Crescita has extensive expertise in product formulation and development, leveraging our patented transdermal delivery technologies, and specializes in manufacturing creams, liquids, gels ointments and serums. The Company operates out of a 50,000 square-foot manufacturing facility located in Laval, Québec that is compliant with current Canadian Good Manufacturing Practices and is regularly inspected by Health Canada.

