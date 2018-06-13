Crescita Therapeutics™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual General Meeting

LAVAL, QC, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (Crescita or the Company), a commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 8, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company at its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Québec.
The detailed results of the votes by proxy are as follows:
|
Director Nominees
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
Daniel N. Chicoine
|
7,296,633
|
723,828
|
91.0%
|
9.0%
|
David A. Copeland
|
7,311,455
|
709,006
|
91.2%
|
8.8%
|
Anthony E. Dobranowski
|
7,297,395
|
723,066
|
91.0%
|
9.0%
|
John C. London
|
7,295,486
|
724,975
|
91.0%
|
9.0%
|
Samira Sakhia
|
7,314,796
|
705,665
|
91.2%
|
8.8%
|
Thomas Schlader
|
7,313,531
|
706,930
|
91.2%
|
8.8%
About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Crescita (TSX: CTX) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.
SOURCE Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
