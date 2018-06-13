Crescita Therapeutics™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual General Meeting

Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

LAVAL, QC, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (Crescita or the Company), a commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 8, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company at its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Québec.

The detailed results of the votes by proxy are as follows:

Director Nominees

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Daniel N. Chicoine

7,296,633

723,828

91.0%

9.0%

David A. Copeland

7,311,455

709,006

91.2%

8.8%

Anthony E. Dobranowski

7,297,395

723,066

91.0%

9.0%

John C. London

7,295,486

724,975

91.0%

9.0%

Samira Sakhia

7,314,796

705,665

91.2%

8.8%

Thomas Schlader

7,313,531

706,930

91.2%

8.8%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Crescita (TSX: CTX) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

 

