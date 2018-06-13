Crescita Therapeutics™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual General Meeting

The detailed results of the votes by proxy are as follows:

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Daniel N. Chicoine 7,296,633 723,828 91.0% 9.0% David A. Copeland 7,311,455 709,006 91.2% 8.8% Anthony E. Dobranowski 7,297,395 723,066 91.0% 9.0% John C. London 7,295,486 724,975 91.0% 9.0% Samira Sakhia 7,314,796 705,665 91.2% 8.8% Thomas Schlader 7,313,531 706,930 91.2% 8.8%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

