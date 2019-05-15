Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, QC, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (Crescita or the Company), a commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, today announced the voting results from its 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Québec.

Election of Directors
The detailed results of the votes for director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2019 (the "Circular") are as follows:

 

Director Nominees

 

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Daniel N. Chicoine

7,456,570

587,320

92.7%

7.3%

David A. Copeland

7,465,703

578,187

92.8%

7.2%

Anthony E. Dobranowski

7,476,684

567,206

92.9%

7.1%

John C. London

7,451,239

592,651

92.6%

7.4%

Dr. Jean-François Tremblay

7,483,476

560,414

93.0%

7.0%

Thomas Schlader

7,483,400

560,490

93.0%

7.0%

Appointment of External Auditors
Ernst and Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present, or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. The shareholders voted as follows:

Outcome

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Ernst & Young LLP appointed

7,796,409

597,104

92.9%

7.1%

Approval of Amendments to and Continuation of Crescita's Shareholder Rights Plan
The resolution to approve the amendments to and the continuation of Crescita's Shareholder Rights Plan, as described in the Circular, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present at the meeting or by proxy, as follows:

Outcome

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Shareholder Rights Plan approved

7,415,592

628,298

92.2%

7.8%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain.  Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.  For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

