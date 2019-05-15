Crescita Therapeutics Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, QC, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (Crescita or the Company), a commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, today announced the voting results from its 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its corporate headquarters in Laval, Québec.

Election of Directors

The detailed results of the votes for director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2019 (the "Circular") are as follows:

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Daniel N. Chicoine 7,456,570 587,320 92.7% 7.3% David A. Copeland 7,465,703 578,187 92.8% 7.2% Anthony E. Dobranowski 7,476,684 567,206 92.9% 7.1% John C. London 7,451,239 592,651 92.6% 7.4% Dr. Jean-François Tremblay 7,483,476 560,414 93.0% 7.0% Thomas Schlader 7,483,400 560,490 93.0% 7.0%

Appointment of External Auditors

Ernst and Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present, or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. The shareholders voted as follows:

Outcome NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Ernst & Young LLP appointed 7,796,409 597,104 92.9% 7.1%

Approval of Amendments to and Continuation of Crescita's Shareholder Rights Plan

The resolution to approve the amendments to and the continuation of Crescita's Shareholder Rights Plan, as described in the Circular, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present at the meeting or by proxy, as follows:

Outcome NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Shareholder Rights Plan approved 7,415,592 628,298 92.2% 7.8%

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

