Crescita Therapeutics Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services

LAVAL, QC, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (Crescita or the Company), a Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, announced today that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Bristol Capital LTD. ("Bristol"), a leading investor relations firm servicing Canadian and US microcap and small cap companies across international markets, to provide investor relations and communication services.

Bristol will provide investor relations services to Crescita, including introductions to Bristol's direct network of investment professionals, coordination of public events and proactive investor relations campaigns to increase Crescita's exposure in the investment community.

Serge Verreault, Crescita's President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to engage Bristol Capital at this very opportune time of growth. We are focused on enhancing our investor outreach to tell the Crescita story and look forward to working with the Bristol team in establishing excellence in our investor relations initiatives. We chose Bristol Capital because of their great reputation and extensive network with retail and institutional investors and are confident they will quickly engage and grow our stakeholder base."

The Company and Bristol act at arm's length, and Bristol has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fees paid by the Company to Bristol are for its services only.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. Please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com for additional information.

www.bristolir.com

SOURCE Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

www.crescitatherapeutics.com

