Crescita Therapeutics Inc. Announces Intention to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid

LAVAL, QC, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) ("Crescita" or the "Company"), a Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, announced today that it intends to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for a portion of its common shares ("Common Shares") as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time. The Company's normal course issuer bid, which is expected to be for up to 1,000,000 common shares, or approximately 6% of its public float, will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and remains subject to TSX approval. Further details regarding the NCIB will be provided following TSX approval. The Company believes that purchases of Common Shares at prices below the Company's view of its intrinsic value are in the best interests of the Company and a desirable use of the Company's capital.

The Company also announced today that it intends to adopt an automatic securities purchase plan in connection with the NCIB that contains strict parameters regarding how its Common Shares may be repurchased during times when it would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Common Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. Please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by such terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intention to make a NCIB and other related matters.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, financial performance, business strategy and financial needs. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management of the Company believe are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, among other things, the risks identified in materials filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com from time to time. The forward-looking statements made in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

