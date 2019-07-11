Crescita Therapeutics to Host Investor Webcast on July 24, 2019

LAVAL, QC, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. ("Crescita" or the "Company") (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF), a commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, July 24, at 11:00 AM ET.

During the webcast, Serge Verreault, Crescita's President and CEO, will provide an introduction to the Company through a PowerPoint presentation that will cover the key areas of Crescita's business, including an overview of the Company's commercial and pipeline products, patented transdermal delivery technologies, its strategy, as well as growth opportunities. Investors will have an opportunity to ask management relevant questions through an interactive Q & A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1252586&tp_key=e9fdb2dbc7.

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.crescitatherapeutics.com, following the event.

About Crescita

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

SOURCE Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

