Cresco International Releases Podcast with IBM's Head of Analytics

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresco International, a Dallas-based analytics consulting firm, announced the release of their podcast with Rob Thomas, IBM's Head of Analytics. Having recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary at IBM, Rob Thomas is well-versed in the power of analytics technology and artificial intelligence. He authored "The AI Ladder," a book which discusses strategies for organizations to transform their business by connecting data and AI.

In the podcast, Cresco's CEO Sanjeev Datta and VP of Services Kenny Mobley talk AI strategy with Rob, necessary skills for aspiring data scientists, IBM's future plans, and more! Only 20 minutes long, this podcast is a "must listen" for everybody, from those casually interested in the power of AI to experienced data scientists. Visit http://www.crescointl.com/genius-bar/podcasts/ to stream.

Contact:

Amanda Buckholt

abuckholt@crescointl.com

SOURCE Cresco International

