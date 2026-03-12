Cresilon Announces Poster Presentation on TRAUMAGEL Case Study at the 2026 Advanced Trauma Life Support Global Symposium

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, today announced that a retrospective clinical case series demonstrating the use of TRAUMAGEL®, in an emergency hemorrhagic trauma setting has been selected for a poster presentation at the 2026 Advanced Trauma Life Support® (ATLS®) Global Symposium taking place March 13-15 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Details of Cresilon's presentation are as follows:

Poster: Prehospital Hemorrhage Control Using a Novel Flowable Gel: An Initial Case Series With Traumagel



Presenters: David J. Kleiman, NRP; Tyler N. Carruth, MPA-C; James Infanzon, MD; Marvin E. Nix, MD; Brian J. Goldstone, DO



Date and Time: Saturday, March 14, 5:00-6:00 p.m. CDT



Location: Sheraton Birmingham Hotel

Cresilon representatives will be available during the poster session to discuss the clinical application and deployment of TRAUMAGEL in emergency response and trauma care settings. A copy of the poster presentation will be available on Cresilon's website after the conclusion of the conference at https://cresilon.com/traumagel/.

The ATLS Global Symposium is an annual international conference hosted by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Committee on Trauma, bringing together trauma educators, clinicians, and leaders to advance trauma care through education, research, and collaboration. The ATLS Global Symposium focuses on innovation and international collaboration for medical professionals involved in trauma care.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery, and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. The company was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and named an EMS World Innovation Awards winner for TRAUMAGEL. For more information about Cresilon, visit www.cresilon.com.

