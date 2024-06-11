Cresilon Announces Preferred Partnership Agreement for VETIGEL with VerticalVet

Partnership provides VerticalVet's 1,800 veterinary members with access to market-leading hemostatic agent

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, today announced it has entered into a Preferred Partnership Agreement with VerticalVet, LLC to provide the organization's Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) members with access to VETIGEL®.

Partnership provides VerticalVet's 1,800 veterinary members with access to market-leading hemostatic agent

VerticalVet is a market-leading veterinary Group Resource Community (GRC) with 1,800 members nationwide. The organization provides independent veterinary owners, practice managers, and technicians access to customized best practices education, real-time data insights, simplified marketing automation, and tailored partner solutions, which now includes Cresilon's VETIGEL – a revolutionary plant-based hemostatic gel that stops and controls bleeding in seconds.

The partnership will expand Cresilon's ability to deliver an innovative hemostatic agent to more veterinary clinics and animal hospitals across the U.S. VETIGEL provides veterinary surgeons with a fast and effective way to control animal bleeding across multiple types of bleeds and a wide range of surgical procedures. The plant-based hemostatic gel is supplied in a pre-filled syringe, easy-to-use, and requires no preparation or special storage conditions.

"We are excited to partner with VerticalVet and bring the market leading hemostatic solution to its extensive community of veterinarians," said Matt Lewis, Vice President of Sales at Cresilon. "The combination of VerticalVet's vast network and VETIGEL's proven ability to achieve hemostasis in seconds will help improve the standard of care for pets and animals while helping veterinary owners and practice managers reduce their costs and time in the operating room."

Since the product's debut in 2021, VETIGEL has been used in more than 50,000 surgical procedures worldwide, helping patients heal and recover faster after surgeries by significantly reducing blood loss and anesthesia time. The veterinary hemostatic agent is ideal for the treatment of traumatic wounds and both routine and complex surgical procedures, such as dental extractions, liver biopsies, tumor and mass removals, cleft palate repairs, and amputations.

"We are thrilled to partner with VETIGEL to bring advanced hemostatic solutions to our member clinics. VETIGEL's innovative products will significantly enhance our veterinarians' ability to manage bleeding in various clinical scenarios, improving patient outcomes and efficiency," said Megan Sturgill, LVT, CVBL, Vice President of Operations with VerticalVet. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support independent veterinary practices with cutting-edge resources and tools."

For more information about VETIGEL, visit www.vetigel.com. For more information about VerticalVet, visit www.verticalvet.com.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target veterinary, human trauma, and human surgical applications. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. For more information about Cresilon, which was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, ranking No. 1 in the medical devices category, visit www.cresilon.com.

About VerticalVet

Started by industry veterans with practice, industry, distribution, and manufacturing experience, Dr. Hank Swartz and John Wagoner joined forces to vertically align all the tools and resources clinics would need under one roof. However, the goal was never to be "just another discount club." VerticalVet is a Group Resource Community (GRC). We provide independent veterinary owners, practice managers, and technicians access to customized best practices, education, real-time data insights, simplified marketing automation, and tailored partner solutions. The VerticalVet community is diverse, inclusive, and focused on building a better normal together, allowing members to have the peace of mind to focus on what matters most: providing excellent patient care. We didn't stop there! In 2022, VerticalVet joined forces with Vimian Groups veterinary division and VetFamily. Together, VerticalVet is now part of a global and diversified group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. At VerticalVet, our customers' needs are at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.verticalvet.com.

