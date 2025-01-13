Cresilon Announces U.S. Nationwide Launch of TRAUMAGEL

Innovative hemostatic gel now available to EMS agencies, first responders, emergency departments, and trauma centers across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, announced the U.S. commercial launch of TRAUMAGEL®, a revolutionary plant-based hemostatic gel that controls bleeding in seconds when applied to a wound at the point of care.

TRAUMAGEL now available for widespread use by EMTs, paramedics, first responders, emergency departments, and trauma healthcare providers across the U.S.

TRAUMAGEL, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for temporary external use for controlling moderate to severe bleeding, is now available for widespread use by EMTs, paramedics, first responders, emergency departments, and trauma healthcare providers. TRAUMAGEL is supplied in a 30 mL sterile prefilled syringe, requires no preparation, is easy to apply and remove, rapidly stops bleeding, and provides immediate hemorrhage control.

Prior to its nationwide launch, Cresilon initiated a strategic rollout of TRAUMAGEL with regional EMS agencies, fire departments, academic medical centers, and Level I trauma centers in select markets, including Boston, New Orleans, Denver, and Columbus, Ohio. The innovative hemostatic gel has been successfully used in the field and applied to a wide variety of moderate to severe bleeds, such as extremity injuries, head lacerations, and penetrating wounds. Results of initial use cases have been positive and will be reported in future case studies.

"I've seen firsthand the unmatched performance of TRAUMAGEL. It's reliable, easy to use, and stops bleeding extremely fast, even in challenging cases like a ground-level fall patient with a head wound on blood thinners—TRAUMAGEL worked flawlessly and immediately. We're excited to continue and expand our relationship with Cresilon, bringing this life-saving innovation to even more patients." said Frank Tranfaglia, Trauma Program Manager at a large Level 1 trauma center in Denver.

TRAUMAGEL, which utilizes Cresilon's proprietary hydrogel technology, is the first gel in a syringe for traumatic hemorrhage and the only flowable hemostatic cleared for temporary external use to control moderate to severe bleeding. The company's proprietary technology blends refined plant polymers and creates a durable mechanical barrier when applied to wounds. Cresilon's plant-based hemostatic gel is designed to rapidly control bleeding and save lives.

"The ability to control severe bleeding in a matter of seconds can be the difference between life and death for a patient with traumatic bleeding," said Joe Landolina, CEO and co-founder of Cresilon and inventor of the technology. "Building on the FDA clearance and success of our strategic rollout, we are launching TRAUMAGEL nationwide and continuing to move forward in our mission to save lives. Not only is TRAUMAGEL a game-changing hemostatic device that can transform the standard of care, but also a life-saving tool that can get patients with traumatic wounds from point A to point B before they bleed to death."

While several hemostatic devices and gauze bandages are currently available for the control of hemorrhage; many of these products may require time-consuming preparation, can be cumbersome and difficult to apply, and may not be indicated for severe hemorrhage. Cresilon's plant-based hemostatic gel is supplied in a prefilled syringe, is easy to apply, requires no preparation, and is designed to quickly control external moderate to severe bleeding in a variety of wound types and geometries.

TRAUMAGEL is now available nationwide and is being manufactured at Cresilon's state-of-the-art facility in Brooklyn, New York.

Healthcare professionals interested in learning more about implementing TRAUMAGEL in their practice can schedule a personalized training session via the following:

Phone: 1-833-TRAUMAGEL

Email: [email protected]

TRAUMAGEL is a hemostatic gel indicated for temporary external use for controlling moderate to severe bleeding. For full safety information please refer to TRAUMAGEL Instructions for Use.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery, and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. For more information about Cresilon, which was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, ranking No. 1 in the medical devices category, visit www.cresilon.com.

