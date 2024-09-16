Cresilon Selected to Exhibit TRAUMAGEL at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, has been selected to exhibit TRAUMAGEL®, a first-of-its-kind hemostatic medical device with FDA 510(k) clearance for temporary external use for controlling moderate to severe bleeding, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's provider customers and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

TRAUMAGEL utilizes Cresilon's groundbreaking plant-based hemostatic gel technology designed to control life-threatening bleeding in a matter of seconds. Cresilon developed TRAUMAGEL to address the needs of hospital emergency departments, trauma centers, and other healthcare facilities that routinely encounter traumatic injuries. This innovative device offers medical professionals a solution to quickly and effectively control bleeding in critical care situations. TRAUMAGEL is designed to enhance the capabilities of hospital staff in managing acute hemorrhage, potentially improving patient outcomes and streamlining emergency care protocols.

"We are thrilled to exhibit at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange and showcase how TRAUMAGEL will transform the standard of care in emergency medicine," said Joe Landolina, CEO and co-founder of Cresilon and inventor of the technology. "Our mission is to save lives, and we look forward to broadening awareness about this unique medical advancement that can mean the difference between life and death for people with traumatic wounds."

"The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or business model of organizations," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "We are pleased to invite Cresilon to the Exchange."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery, and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. For more information about Cresilon, which was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, ranking No. 1 in the medical devices category, visit www.cresilon.com.

