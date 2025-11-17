Cresset Appoints Albert Leshinsky as Head of Corporate Development

Leshinsky will lead Cresset's continued growth through the recruitment of top-performing advisor teams

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that Albert Leshinsky has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Development. Based in New York, Leshinsky will lead Cresset's national strategy for engaging and integrating top-performing advisory teams aligned with the firm's client-first philosophy.

With nearly two decades of experience in wealth management recruiting and corporate development, Leshinsky has built a reputation as a trusted partner to advisors navigating the transition to independence. He brings a thoughtful, relationship-driven approach—helping teams design the next phase of their practice within an entrepreneurial platform built to put clients first.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Albert to Cresset," said Jessica Malkin, Chief Growth Officer. "Cresset was built by clients, for clients — and that clarity of purpose continues to attract advisors who want to serve their clients without compromise. Albert's integrity, insight, and deep industry experience will strengthen our ability to connect with teams who share our entrepreneurial mindset and client-first values."

Over the past eight years, Cresset has continued to expand its national footprint, attracting culturally aligned advisory teams and managing more than $78 billion in assets as of Nov. 1, 2025. This momentum reflects the firm's commitment to a client-first culture, long-term partnerships, and a 100+-year vision focused on enduring success for both clients and advisors.

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about creating opportunities for exceptional advisors to do their best work for clients," Leshinsky said. "Cresset's entrepreneurial culture and commitment to independence represent the future of multi-family offices. I look forward to helping the firm continue its growth by introducing more leading teams to this remarkable platform.

Leshinsky earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, R.H. Smith School of Business and is actively involved in coaching youth sports in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices, and as one of the industry's best places to work,* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived. Learn more at www.cressetcapital.com .

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here .

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, also conducts advisory business under the names of Cresset Sports & Entertainment, CH Investment Partners, and Cresset Capital. Cresset provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset also provides investment advisory services to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC and Monticello Associates, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. SEC registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training.

