Cresset Expands Presence in the West, Hires Stuart Birdt and Amy MacLeod as Managing Directors, Wealth Advisors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management has expanded its presence in the western U.S. with the hires of Stuart Birdt and Amy MacLeod as Managing Directors, Wealth Advisors. Both Birdt and MacLeod will focus on advising Cresset's clients on asset allocation and investment strategies, helping them with all aspects of their wealth-planning needs. They previously served as Wealth Managers with Manchester Capital Management in Santa Barbara.

Birdt and MacLeod are based in Santa Barbara and will work with Cresset clients throughout the western United States. Cresset recently welcomed former Goldman Sachs advisor Sarah Marriott to serve as Managing Director, Wealth Advisor in the Los Angeles region.

"As Cresset continues to expand in the West, Amy and Stuart are exactly the type of talented advisors who can share Cresset's boutique family office experience with CEO founders, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families of wealth in the region," said Doug Regan, Founding Partner and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

Stuart Birdt

Birdt brings more than 30 years of global investment experience to Cresset. While at Manchester Capital Management, he was responsible for managing the investment portfolios and financial relationships for the firm's family office clients. Prior to Manchester Capital, he was an Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at a New York-based single-family office. Birdt began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

Birdt earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School with Highest Distinction (Baker Scholar) and his A.B., magna cum laude, in Economics from Dartmouth College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Birdt served as a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council of FASB from 2016 to 2019. He has also been a mentor for more than a decade with American Corporate Partners (ACP), which assists post-9/11 veterans on their paths toward long-term careers.

"It is exciting to be joining a firm as innovative and client-centric as Cresset. Their commitment to transparency aligns with my values. I look forward to sharing Cresset's vision with prospective client families," Birdt said.

Amy MacLeod

MacLeod is responsible for managing clients' investment portfolios at Cresset, while also providing guidance on estate planning, wealth transfer strategies, and philanthropy. Prior to Cresset, MacLeod spent 13 years with Manchester Capital, servicing all aspects of family office relationships and helping implement investment solutions for clients who want to align their values with their investment portfolios. She also has experience practicing law in California and Colorado.

MacLeod received her M.B.A. and J.D. from The University of Chicago, and her A.B. in Economics from Princeton University. She serves on the boards of The Lobero Theatre Foundation and Montessori Center School, the audit committee of Santa Barbara's Community Environmental Council, and the judicial committee of USA Bobsled and Skeleton. She is also a member of Premier Professionals of Santa Barbara.

"It is an honor to join a firm that is truly building a new paradigm for wealth management. The resources Cresset offers to clients are amazing. Cresset is a firm that was built by clients, for clients, and that is incredibly refreshing," MacLeod concluded.

