Cresset Hires Senior Goldman Sachs Advisor Hanley Sayers, Establishes Presence in the Houston Market

Cresset offers individuals and families access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, institutional-quality private investments, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, and goals-based planning. Since its founding in 2017, Cresset has grown to $12 billion in assets under management, making it one of the 25 largest RIAs in the nation. 1 In addition to Houston, Cresset has offices in Chicago, West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Denver, San Francisco, and Reston, Virginia.

"Cresset is becoming the go-to choice for advisors who want to join a fast-growing firm."

"I am honored to join a firm that is so focused on client success and committed to transparency. That is rare in this industry," Sayers said. "Cresset's vision to reinvent the way clients experience wealth resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to helping build upon that vision."

Before joining Cresset, Sayers served as a Vice President with Goldman Sachs, where he worked with a select group of high-net-worth families and individuals, as well as foundations and endowments, in conducting individual security, asset class, and portfolio analysis. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he held roles as a Vice President and Co-Founder of Osprey Development, a Broker with Sotheby's International Realty, and an Analyst with Cambridge Associates.

"We are excited to welcome Hanley to the team and establish Cresset's presence in the Houston market," said Avy Stein, Cresset Co-Founder and Co-Chairman. "Cresset is quickly becoming the go-to choice for advisors who want to join a fast-growing firm that is fully aligned with their clients' best interests. At Cresset, we offer independence, a true fiduciary environment, and the depth of resources needed to build their books of business."

Sayers earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington and Lee University, and an MBA with a dual concentration in private equity finance and real estate finance from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

Sayers is a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Houston Safari Club International, and Safari Club International. He lives in Houston with his wife, Beezie, and their five children.

