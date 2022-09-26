Cresset Jumps 20 Spots on Barron's List of the Top 100 RIA Firms

Cresset Advisor David Karp climbed 54 spots on Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management LLC has once again been named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, ranking #12 for 2022, up from #32 last year. Barron's also once again named David Karp to its list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors, ranking #15, up from #69 in 2021, and #1 for the state of Virginia.

"It is a tremendous honor to not only be recognized once again as a Barron's top RIA firm, but to vault to one of the top 15 firms in the nation. At Cresset, we are built by clients, for clients, and it is incredibly gratifying to see how our vision to reinvent how people experience wealth is resonating. We couldn't be more excited for what the future will bring," said Eric Becker , Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

Karp, who has more than 25 years of experience providing sound financial investment and wealth strategies to high-net-worth and family office clients, added, "I am honored to be included in this list of Barron's top advisors for another year. It truly is a team effort at Cresset, and on behalf of our entire team, we are deeply appreciative and humbled by this recognition. It is a privilege to have the trust and support of our clients, as that is the lifeblood of our success."

Barron's 7th-annual ranking of the top RIAs is based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

View the full 2022 lists of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms and Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors.



About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $27 billion in assets under management (as of 6/01/2022). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management LLC. Cresset Partners LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management LLC, and Cresset Partners LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, please visit https://cressetcapital.com.

Cresset refers to Cresset Manager, LLC and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

