Cresset Partners Builds Expert Team to Offer Access to Innovative Private Equity Investments

Cresset Partners was founded less than a year ago with the mission of providing high-net-worth investors, Family Offices and Registered Investment Advisors access to unique, private market opportunities traditionally available only to institutional investors. The Sponsor Products team will complement this strategy by offering access to a wide range of alternative assets, including primary, secondary and co-investment strategies.

Cresset co-founders Eric Becker and Avy Stein have a long history in the private equity industry, having previously founded Sterling Partners and Willis Stein Partners, respectively. Becker and Stein have been involved in starting, acquiring, or building more than 150 businesses combined and have collectively raised equity capital in excess of $8B. They started Cresset to provide a new, long-term approach to creating institutional-quality private opportunities for high-net-worth individuals, Family Offices and Registered Investment Advisors.

The Sponsor Products team will provide principals with a broader range of alternative investments designed to build a high-quality and diversified portfolio of private-equity assets. "Scott, Michael and Jason have spent decades building experience and relationships with leading private equity firms around the world," Stein said. "We look forward to working closely with these firms and providing a wider variety of opportunities to our investors."

Conners, who was at Connecticut-based Landmark for 22 years, most recently as a Partner and co-manager of the private equity secondaries team, will lead the Sponsor Products team as Managing Director. Conners is coming out of retirement to join Cresset Partners, having left Landmark in June 2015.

Carrano has 17 years of secondary and direct private equity investment experience, and Neal brings 20 years of investor relations and business development experience. Neal will be responsible for building relationships with qualified high-net-worth investors, Family Offices and Registered Investment Advisors. Carrano will be a Managing Director, and Neal will be the Director of Business Development. Both will report to Conners.

Combined, the Sponsor Products team has played a leadership role in raising or investing more than $9 billion across various transaction types, including portfolio acquisitions, fund recapitalizations, joint ventures and primary investments.

Conners also has joined Cresset's leadership team alongside co-founders Becker and Stein and Chris Boehm and Mark Stern, who lead the private company and real-estate teams for Cresset Partners, respectively.

About Cresset Partners

Cresset Partners is a private investment firm focused on providing its investors with access to investment opportunities in private companies, real estate and sponsor products. Cresset Partners specializes in building outstanding, lasting partnerships by investing permanent capital, resources and expertise to create sustainable value. For more information, visit Cresset Partners' website: www.cressetpartners.com.

