Cresset Real Estate Partners and Clarius Partners Close on Land Purchase for 1.7 Million Square Foot Logistics Development in Glendale, Arizona

Both buildings will be built to stringent modern design standards and will target e-commerce, distribution, and warehousing users. Features of the buildings will include cross-dock configuration, 40-foot clear height, above-market parking ratios, and direct frontage on both Loop 303 and Northern Parkway.

"Cresset Real Estate Partners is pleased to partner with Clarius Partners on this project for a multitude of reasons. The Phoenix industrial market has continued to see high levels of growth, with more than 6 million square feet of absorption through the second quarter of 2021. The bulk of this activity has occurred in the Southwest Valley. This market's population growth and the relatively low existing inventory of modern big-box industrial buildings has created a significant opportunity for developments of this type," said Dominic DeRose, Director for Cresset Real Estate Partners.

"Clarius Partners is excited to announce the 303 Crossroads Industrial Project in conjunction with Cresset Real Estate Partners," said Mark Balcius, Senior Vice President for Clarius Partners. "This project will enable the partnership to expand its footprint of Class A - Industrial space in the rapidly growing West Phoenix/Loop 303 market. The project team of Butler Design Group, Hunter Engineering, Layton Construction and representation by CBRE, along with the support of the City of Glendale and Epcor, have advanced the project rapidly to enable late 2021 construction commencement."

Cresset Partners is a private investment firm focused on providing its investors with direct access to investment opportunities in private companies, real estate, and sponsor products. We focus on building outstanding, lasting partnerships by investing permanent capital, resources, and expertise to create sustainable value. We believe that long-term investing creates better alignment and reduces risk and inefficiencies, leading to better outcomes for all shareholders. Learn more at https://cressetpartners.com.

Clarius Partners, L.L.C. is a full-service real estate investment and development company whose mission is to provide customized service to a select group of clients and partners. Clarius is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with approximately 10 million square feet of industrial, office, and medical projects totaling over $1.3 billion in various stages of development in Illinois, Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, Utah, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Through its deep industry knowledge and extensive network, the Clarius team aspires to deliver exceptional development results with quality, clarity, and integrity.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

