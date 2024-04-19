Cresset Welcomes Two New Advisory Teams, Expands National Presence and San Francisco Footprint

The teams join Cresset from J.P. Morgan, and previously First Republic Bank, where they managed approximately $5 billion in assets.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it has welcomed two new advisory teams to its San Francisco office. Previously with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, and prior to that First Republic Bank, the two teams comprise three lead advisors and 12 supporting financial professionals. The teams previously managed approximately $5 billion in assets on behalf of 160 client households in their former roles.

Dagny Maidman's team consists of 10 driven professionals who have worked together on average for 10+ years. Accreditations among them include two Juris Doctors, two Chartered Financial Analyst® designations, and two CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals. They are known for their ability to distill complexity and provide creative, tailored, and comprehensive wealth solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Dagny's team is acutely sensitive to weeding out uncompensated risk and employs dynamic hedging strategies to generate income, reduce portfolio volatility, and manage concentrated stock positions. Cresset is excited to leverage their derivatives knowledge across the broader platform.

Chris Chase and Erik Ralston , each with more than 20 years of industry experience, lead a team of five tenured investment professionals. They provide comprehensive, tax-efficient wealth strategies to entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, company executives, and non-profit organizations.

Chris and Erik's ability to leverage, share, and incorporate the best practices learned over the years has set the team apart and has been instrumental to their reputation for building long-term client partnerships and achieving client objectives.

Much like Cresset, both teams have earned consistent recognition from Forbes and Barron's as award-winning wealth management practices. Their presence extends beyond San Francisco, with specialized services tailored to serve clients across the country.

The two teams have had a successful partnership for more than 20 years and are looking forward to providing their clients with access to Cresset's broad Family Office Services platform, as well as highly personalized wealth management and investment advisory services, family governance and wealth planning, compelling private investments, concierge services, and more.

"These entrepreneurial teams are a great cultural fit for Cresset and share our values," said Cresset Co-Founder and Co-Chairman Avy Stein. "Like Cresset, they have a client-first, fiduciary mindset and work closely with their clients and their advisors to provide comprehensive, highly individualized solutions that successful families expect and deserve. We are thrilled to welcome them to Cresset."

Below is the full list of team members joining Cresset:

Dagny Maidman

Timothy Cahyadi

Steve Ching

Christopher Fisher

Michelle Gorrell

Patrick Hejlik

Andrew Huang

Beatrice Maidman

Gia Llorin Rojas

Alana Yokoyama





Chris Chase

Erik Ralston

Lizzy Labeeuw-Anderson

Ryan Ortiz

Timur Zeinapur

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $45 billion (as of 4/01/2024) in assets under management. Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, and executives, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, allowing clients to pursue what matters most to them.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management LLC. Cresset Partners LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management LLC and Cresset Partners LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. Please visit https://cressetcapital.com for more information.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC, and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisers.

