Cressey & Company Makes Key Promotions and Additions to its Growing Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cressey & Company LP ("Cressey" or the "Firm"), a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses, today announced a number of key promotions and additions to its team. The development of the firm's professionals and Cressey's deep bench underscore Cressey's commitment to building the leading investment partner of choice for growing healthcare services and information technology companies and their executives across the country.

Cressey is pleased to announce that Andy Hurd has been promoted to Partner and Brennan Murray has been promoted to Partner, Talent. Mr. Hurd, who joined the Cressey team in 2018 as an Operating Partner, has 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare information technology, having served as CEO of three successful healthcare companies, MedeAnalytics, Epocrates and Carefx. Ms. Murray, who joined the Firm in 2017 and oversees Cressey's talent initiatives, has more than 20 years of experience in executive search and talent management.

"We are proud to announce these well-deserved promotions, which demonstrate the strength of our team and our commitment to growing talent within our firm," said Dave Rogero, Partner at Cressey. "Andy and Brennan have each shown their extraordinary expertise through significant contributions to our firm's success, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from their thoughtful leadership well into the future."

Additionally, the Firm has made a number of significant additions to its team: Andrew Goberstein, Principal; Dan Vollman, Vice President; Justin Goschie, Vice President; and Andrew Weiner, Director of Portfolio Operations, who all bring to Cressey decades of collective experience in the fields of healthcare, private equity and finance.

Mr. Goberstein, Mr. Vollman, and Mr. Goschie will focus on new investment partnership sourcing, transaction execution and post-investment value-creation activities, while Mr. Weiner will provide valuable financial assistance to Cressey's investment partners as they help execute their portfolio companies' growth strategies.

"Cressey is continually focused on strengthening and deepening our talented team, and I'm thrilled to welcome Andrew, Dan, Justin and Andrew to the firm," said Peter Ehrich, Partner at Cressey. "The growth of our team, both from within and outside, highlights our commitment to building a collaborative culture and attracting successful professionals who bring immeasurable value to our portfolio company executive partners. With these additions, and the promotions of Andy and Brennan, I'm confident that the firm is well-positioned for continued success well into the future."

Based in Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, Cressey & Company LP is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning 40 years, the Cressey & Company team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field. For more information, visit www.cresseyco.com.

