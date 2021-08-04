Cressey & Company Makes Significant Growth Investment in Home Care Pulse

"We are excited to partner with Cressey as we continue building Home Care Pulse into a post-acute technology leader," said Home Care Pulse Chief Executive Officer, Erik Madsen. "Home Care Pulse is well-positioned in a thriving industry, with a comprehensive and value-added technology platform that is helping home care providers manage caregiver turnover while improving overall client and caregiver satisfaction and industry education. With the support of our new partners at Cressey, we aim to expand our reach while continuing to provide the best-in-class experience management and eLearning solutions our customers are accustomed to receiving from us."

Founded in 2008, Home Care Pulse delivers a technology platform offering that empowers providers to improve caregiver retention, patient satisfaction, and care outcomes. The Company is also the home care industry's leading data experts through the annual Home Care Benchmarking study and the creators of the Best of Home Care Award series that recognized the top home care providers across the nation. Home Care Pulse currently supports approximately 3,500 providers across home health and facility-based care settings.

Home Care Pulse Executive Chairman, Chris Bennett, who will continue in his current capacity, added: "The Cressey team has a proven track record as value-add partners in the healthcare technology market. We look forward to the next chapter of Home Care Pulse's growth story as we continue delivering our proven solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide."

"We are thrilled to partner with Home Care Pulse and its leadership team," said Cressey & Company Partner Dave Rogero. "They have built an exceptional business founded upon continuous innovation, fostering strong customer relationships, and a commitment to excellence in customer service. We intend to leverage these core fundamentals as we accelerate the Company's growth and expansion."

DC Advisory and Waller Law acted as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to Home Care Pulse, while Brentwood Capital Advisors and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to Cressey & Company for the investment.

About Home Care Pulse

Founded in 2008, Home Care Pulse offers satisfaction management, training & compliance, performance benchmarking, and review management solutions for the home care industry. The Company is headquartered in Rexburg, Idaho. More information can be found at homecarepulse.com.

About Cressey & Company LP

Based in Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, Cressey & Company LP is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning nearly 40 years, the Cressey & Company team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field. For more information, visit cresseyco.com.

SOURCE Cressey & Company