Crest Data Achieves AWS Cloud Operations Competency and Launches a Migration Acceleration Service for Amazon CloudWatch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crest Data , a leader in observability and security services, today announced it has attained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in Monitoring and Observability. Held by only 0.1% of AWS Partners, this milestone recognizes Crest Data's expertise in helping customers monitor and optimize application and infrastructure performance on AWS.

Crest Data Achieves AWS Cloud Competency

The announcement coincides with the launch of Crest Data's Migration Acceleration Service for Amazon CloudWatch, now available in the AWS Marketplace . The service accelerates the migration from legacy observability platforms to Amazon CloudWatch.

"Crest Data has worked with AWS for several years, and we are delighted to expand our relationship by achieving the AWS Cloud Operations Competency and launching our new Migration Acceleration Service for Amazon CloudWatch," said Malhar Shah, CEO of Crest Data. "Observability platform migrations are often complicated, slowing engineering teams and draining budgets. This service removes friction and helps customers consolidate observability operations on Amazon CloudWatch quickly and cost effectively."

Observability platform migrations are complex, time-consuming, and resource-heavy, slowing innovation and increasing costs. Organizations must maintain compliance, preserve workflows, and manage overlapping platform spend. Crest Data's service addresses these challenges with automation and expert consulting resulting in:

Accelerated Timelines: Crest Data's migration engine automates up to 90% of dashboard and alert conversion, reducing timelines by 60%.

Reduced Risk: Experienced in over 100 migrations, Crest Data consulting teams accurately transition dashboards, alerts, tags, and field mappings, minimizing disruption.

Cost Savings: Automation combined with expert resources shortens project timelines, making migrations at least 60% more cost-effective than internal or generalist approaches.

"Crest Data has been instrumental in helping us achieve comprehensive observability across our customer application stacks through Amazon CloudWatch," said Dan Cataldo, Global Relationship Manager and Equity Partner at AML Partners LLC. "Their expertise ensured 100% monitoring coverage and enabled us to consistently meet our Service Level Objectives (SLOs), strengthening reliability and customer trust."

With this new service, customers can take advantage of the latest Amazon CloudWatch features, including advanced metrics and alarms, cross-account and multi-region observability, and enhancements for AI and database observability.

About Crest Data

Crest Data provides a differentiated high-quality experience by developing, migrating, and operationalizing products, solutions, and ecosystems that enable companies to perform at scale. Crest Data helps organizations modernize their observability and security posture through deep technical expertise, AI-first strategies, and strong product collaborations with organizations such as Amazon Web Services (AWS). Learn more about Crest Data at www.crestdata.ai/migrations .

