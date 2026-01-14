Crest Surf Clubs Strengthens Capital Leadership with Kreation Capital and Sea Purity Investments; Appoints Matt Hayden as Director of Capital Markets and Business Development

SHIRLEY, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crest Surf Clubs. announced today new partnerships with Kreation Capital and Sea Purity Investments. Together, these partnerships reflect the strengthening of Crest's capital markets and development leadership as the company advances financing and execution for its flagship project, Crest Surf Club New York.

Matthew Hayden - Director of Capital Markets A Crest Surf Club Prototype Wave

Kreation Capital is serving as Crest Surf Club's primary development, financial, and balance sheet partner, providing comprehensive development oversight, credit support, and assuming meaningful structural risk. With a proven track record in ground-up development and deep expertise in institutional capital markets, Kreation Capital plays a critical role in ensuring disciplined execution, financial strength, and the long-term success of Crest Surf Club's current and future developments.

"We believe Crest Surf Clubs represents a highly compelling and differentiated business model that bridges the best elements of membership clubs, country clubs, and social clubs," said Joseph Kronberg, Founder of Kreation Capital. "With its unique surf-driven offering and positioning within a growing yet relatively untapped market, Crest is well positioned for long-term success. Kreation Capital is proud to partner on this flagship development and views it as the first of many locations nationwide."

As part of this broader capital market leadership framework, Matt Hayden, has also joined Crest Surf Clubs as Director of Capital Markets and Business Development.

Through his family office, Sea Purity Investments, Mr. Hayden has invested in multiple surf park projects and surf park developer-operators and has spent several years actively evaluating the global surf park landscape. During this time, he has developed a clear view of which business models are outperforming from both an operational and return-on-investment perspective. In addition to his work in surf parks, Mr. Hayden has direct development experience in surf-anchored real estate, including the acquisition and development of multiple international surf-oriented residential communities in Costa Rica over the past 26 years. This combination of capital markets experience, surf-driven development background, and global industry exposure informs his perspective on the structural and economic advantages of Crest's model.

In his role, Mr. Hayden will support Crest's capital markets strategy, assist financing partners, oversee investor communications and reporting, coordinate diligence efforts, and support capital formation execution. His mandate is to help ensure that investor communications, reporting, and engagement are conducted with institutional rigor and best practices, within Crest's existing governance framework.

"This opportunity is deeply personal for me. As a lifelong surfer when I first surfed Kelly Slater's wave, I knew wave pools would forever change the sport," said Hayden. "Just as chairlifts expanded skiing and snowboarding to millions, wave parks will do the same for surfing. Crest's model is uniquely positioned to deliver that future in a disciplined, member-driven way, and I'm excited to support the team as they execute on that vision."

Mr. Hayden first met the Crest team in 2022 and has since developed a comprehensive understanding of Crest's business model, development strategy, proprietary wave technology, and long-term vision to build a leading, differentiated private membership wave park brand. Mr. Hayden will not receive a salary and will be compensated solely through equity participation, aligning his incentives directly with Crest's long-term performance and a long-term, owner-oriented approach to value creation.

As Crest enters a critical phase of financing, execution, and growth, these additions to the Crest team reflect a deliberate step to further institutionalize the company's capital markets and investor engagement capabilities.

"Building Crest the right way requires both disciplined capital and experienced partners," said Brett Portera, Co-Founder and CEO of Crest Surf Clubs. "With Kreation Capital's development experience and support, and Matt's expertise of capital markets strategy and investor engagement, we believe we've further strengthened our team positioning Crest for long-term success."

About Crest Surf Clubs

Crest Surf Clubs is the first-ever vertically integrated platform of private, membership-based surf clubs, combining proprietary wave technology, destination real estate, and an exclusive community experience.

Learn more at www.crestsurfclubs.com

