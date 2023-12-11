Crestbridge Bahrain Announces Strategic Rebrand To Yasira

Yasira

11 Dec, 2023, 00:05 ET

Dedicated to serve as a partner in efficiency for fund administration solutions across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council

MANAMA, Bahrain, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestbridge Bahrain, an agile private equity and real estate administration solutions provider, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to the accelerated company growth and renewal of its corporate vision. At the heart of this transformation is a change of the company name to Yasira - inline with the firm's unwavering commitment to the region and heritage; the rebranding reflects a strategic initiative to better serve the distinctive needs of their clients in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Continue Reading
Michael Pankhurst, Head of Corporate & Trust Services (left), joins Chief Executive Officer Paul Perris (centre), and Chief Operating Officer Ahmad Al Najjar to officially launch Yasira on December 11, 2023. Image Courtesy of Yasira.
The company's new name 'Yasira' draws inspiration from the mountainous and challenging terrain of the Asir region in Saudi Arabia, and the firm's deep commitment to overcome complexity by providing administrative solutions that maximise operational efficiency and enhance financial performance.

Positioned as a 'partner in efficiency', Yasira's expertise spans fund and trust administration, corporate solutions, ESG advisory and advanced data analytics and reporting services for fund and asset managers, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and banking institutions in the Middle East.

"This milestone rebranding initiative ushers in a new era of bespoke administrative solutions that maximise operational efficiency and enhance financial performance for our clients in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and across the broader GCC. Our new name Yasira, reflects our profound commitment to the region, priming us to proficiently navigate the complexities of financial administration on behalf of our clients," comments Paul Perris, the CEO of Yasira.

Headquartered in Bahrain Financial Harbour in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Yasira administers funds and structures totalling more than US$7 billion in assets. Led by a strong management team of seasoned international specialists equipped with extensive regional experience and state-of-the-art fund administration technology, the firm is well positioned to meet the ever-evolving requirements within the region and better serve its long standing clients.

For high-resolution assets and the press kit, please click HERE

ABOUT YASIRA:

Yasira is a leading administrative solutions provider for private capital structures within the Middle East. The firm provides a comprehensive range of bespoke administrative solutions designed to maximise operational efficiency and enhance financial performance.

Yasira's expertise spans fund and trust administration, corporate solutions, ESG advisory and advanced data analytics and reporting services for fund and asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, and banking institutions based in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Yasira is headquartered in Bahrain and administers funds and structures totaling more than US$7 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.yasira.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Allen
[email protected]
+971 58 520 5960

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295621/Yasira_rebrand.jpg

SOURCE Yasira

