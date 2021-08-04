Crestline Appoints Robert Bernstone as Managing Director, Head of Trading

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc. today announced the appointment of Robert Bernstone as Managing Director and Head of Trading of the firm's Hedge Fund Strategies business unit, effective immediately. In this new role Bernstone will lead both global trading and manage an index strategy. He will be based in the firm's New York City office and report to Caroline Cooley, a Managing Partner of Crestline, and CIO of Crestline's multi-PM hedge fund, which includes the long/short equities strategy.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Robert to Crestline," said Cooley. "Rob is a key senior member of the investment team and fulfills our strategic commitment to both broaden our footprint and expand our portfolio strategies. He brings a wealth of experience in managing successful, complex strategies, systems, risk and leading people."

Mark Walker, President of Crestline's multi-PM hedge fund, added, "Rob is the real deal. I have hired and interviewed many people over the years and have yet to have found a single person more universally praised and regarded for both his character and skill. He brings world class tactical acumen and risk management to our team. With Rob's addition, we have significantly increased our capabilities and scale."

Bernstone commented, "I am excited and honored to join Crestline. I look forward to working with Caroline, Mark and the team to build upon a track record of success."

Previously, Bernstone was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse in New York and London, responsible for all swap trading, market making and financing, for equities and index products in the Americas and EMEA. He also managed the Central Risk Book, Systematic Strategies and Global Inventory Optimization. Earlier in his career, Bernstone was Managing Director, Global Portfolio Trading at Deutsche Bank in New York. He has also worked at Baring Securities and Morgan Stanley, in Tokyo and New York.

Bernstone graduated from Brandeis University with a B.A. in Economics.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages Hedge Fund investment strategies and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients, including a multi-portfolio manager equity, long-short platform launched in July 2015. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com .

