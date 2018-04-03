Crestline Investors Announces Closing of $409.6 Million CLO

The CLO is backed by a portfolio of primarily senior-secured leveraged loans and has an approximate five-year reinvestment period and an approximate two-year non-call period. This is the first CLO to be sponsored by Crestline in 2018. In 2017, the firm sponsored the $409.44 million Crestline Denali CLO XV, Ltd. The transaction was structured to comply with U.S. risk retention requirements.

BNP Paribas acted as the arranger for the CLO.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm with approximately $10.1 billion[1] of assets under management. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging Solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

About Crestline Denali Capital, L.P.

Crestline Denali Capital, formed in October 2014 as a partnership between Crestline Investors and Denali Capital LLC, is a specialized asset management company located in Oak Brook, Illinois. The company manages portfolios of leveraged commercial loans and related assets on behalf of its investors. The company currently has approximately $2.2 billion1 of assets under management and is an active investor across a broad spectrum of the syndicated leveraged loan market.

[1] AUM as of March 8, 2018

