Crestline Investors Closes European Opportunity Strategy with $360 Million

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc. ("Crestline"), a credit-focused institutional alternative asset manager, today announced the final closing of its first European Opportunity Fund, Crestline Opportunity Fund III Europe ("OFIII Europe"). This new fund will serve as an extension of the firm's global series of opportunistic funds and exclusively target European opportunities. Crestline secured over $360 million in equity capital commitments, exceeding its fundraising objective.

This new fund is the tenth in Crestline's series of opportunistic funds, which started in 2005 and have attracted more than $7.7 billion in client commitments to date. The fund is managed by Crestline's European Credit Strategies team, which has closed 19 transactions. Investors in the fund include leading public pension plans, insurance companies, and other institutional investors.

The fund will provide capital solutions (ranging from senior debt to structured equity) to under-served small and medium sized businesses in Europe. Consistent with Crestline's global approach, the European Fund will prioritize asset-backed transactions, those with recurring revenue, or situations with multiple and separable pools of value.

"With these additional capital commitments, we are well positioned to further execute on the significant market opportunities across the opportunistic spectrum in Europe," said Douglas Bratton, Managing Partner & CIO of Crestline. "With 8 dedicated investment professionals in Europe, we believe we are well positioned to identify opportunities that can meet our clients' return objectives."

"The closing of our OFIII Europe fund represents a natural extension of our Opportunistic platform and enables us to fund our significant pipeline of investment opportunities in Europe," said Michael Guy, Chief Investment Officer - Europe, who will oversee the fund. "We are grateful to the strong support by our institutional partners and we look forward to executing our investment strategy in the same disciplined manner as we have since 2015."

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm with approximately $12.8 billion of assets under management.1 Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

1Assets under management as of June 30, 2019.

