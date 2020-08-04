Crestline Investors Completes Sale of Portfolio Company Quintes Holding BV

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc., an institutional alternative asset manager, today announced that its portfolio company Quintes Holding BV has completed a sale to Aquiline Capital Partners.

Crestline has invested in Quintes and partnered with its management since 2017. During this period, Crestline has supported the company's acquisition strategy focused on Netherlands-based insurance brokerage businesses and continued to expand its commitments to fund its growth plans.

"Crestline has been an outstanding partner to us over the last three years, providing flexible capital and meeting our evolving needs in a responsive fashion," said Gijsbert van de Nieuwegiessen, CEO of Quintes.

"We have been honored to partner with such an excellent team and help meet their capital and financing needs to support Quintes in its growth," Andrey Panna, Managing Director at Crestline Europe, LLP, the European affiliate of Crestline Investors. "We wish them all the best in this new phase of their development."

De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek N.V. provided legal counsel and KPMG served as financial advisor to Quintes and selling shareholders.

About Quintes

Quintes is one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the Netherlands with over 360 employees, more than 100,000 customers and a national footprint of brokers serving the Dutch SME sector.

About Crestline Investors, Inc.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in opportunistic and credit investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in London, New York City, Chicago, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com .

Crestline Europe:

Andrey Panna

+44 20 7747 2162

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Nick Rust

646-818-8252

[email protected]

SOURCE Crestline Investors, Inc.

